‘Get your cowboy boots on’: Country music fans to pack Utah State Fairpark for Redwest Festival

SALT LAKE CITY — From Friday to Sunday night, the Utah State Fairpark will be filled with country music and fans for Redwest Festival. Many artists, including headliners Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, and Post Malone, are set to perform from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.

“The experience is going to be amazing,” Danny Bateman, the festival director, said. “We have the areas open for seating, and we even have a kids zone. The lineup is great, and we want people to have fun.”

Bateman said it’s important to get there early. Parking is limited, but he encourages people to use the Trax, rideshare, and shuttles to the festival.

For festival goers, they can pick up their wristbands from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday or Friday. Or on Sunday, starting at 10:45 a.m. ADA wristbands and resources are available at the access center.

“We have a few tickets left for VIP plus, so if you want those, now is the time,” Bateman said.

The gates open at 11:30 am and each day ends at 11:00 p.m. — rain or shine. For the possible rain this weekend, Bateman encourages people to enjoy it and maybe wear a poncho.

There is a bag policy that includes clear bags, but people can also bring small purses or fanny packs, 6” x 9”, that do not have to be clear.

More resources for the festival can be found on the Redwest app.