Cool School: Wonka, Revolutionary re-enactment and more at South Jordan Elementary!

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Inside South Jordan Elementary, some letters read: "Great Happens Here."

And that's why it's our Cool School of the Week.

"What makes us the best is, it starts with our students," said Principal Bryce Eardley.

You can see the Ram pride in all of the students — especially the student council — who work to make everyone feel included.

"The student council is in charge of lunchroom connections. We can talk to kids, say hi, smile, and wave to make sure everyone feels welcome," said one student council member.

Students at South Jordan Elementary are also well-read, partly thanks to their Battle of the Books.

"We go in and we tell the kids about the 20 books they need to read, they form teams, and then come March, they actually come down and battle each other's team with questions," explained one parent in the school's PTA.

"Reading the books and being with these guys has been super fun," said one student.

Inside one of the STEM classrooms, students are learning about circuits and using Makey Makey and Play-Doh to help close the circuit.

"It's fun because it's tricky to understand sometimes," said one student.

The school has done many different musicals over the years. This year they're doing "Willy Wonka Jr.," and students are getting ready for their performances next week.

"It's such an exciting musical. We have 92 cast members in it," said one teacher.

Students at South Jordan Elementary are also learning about the American Revolution a little differently than most. Alongside their history lessons, they also get to dress up and play the part of a colonist or founding father themselves! The students' costumes are also handmade by their teacher, Patricia Gotberg, who pays attention to all the little details.

"We've been learning about the American Revolution through the arts," said Mrs. Gotberg. "Some of the things we've done is dancing and singing."

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised Mrs. Gotberg with a donation for all of the time and effort she's put into making costumes — like the ones for the American Revolution learning.

"This year we're celebrating our 90th anniversary with Granite Credit Union," said Granite Credit Union representative Lucy Pretzer. "We are just here recognizing all of the students and all of the hard work this teacher has done making the costumes."

"That is very nice, very memorable, and also very heartwarming that the public is able to recognize all of the hard work that schools do every day," said Mrs. Gotberg.

If you know a "cool school," you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form below: