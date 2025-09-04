Albion Middle School in Sandy celebrates student creativity and community spirit

SANDY, Utah — FOX 13 News Cool Schools is back — and we kicked things off with the Knights at Albion Middle School in Sandy!

"I just love how kind and welcoming all the students are," said the 8th-grade Student Government President.

"All of the teachers are so nice, all of the teachers are so much fun to be in, and overall, I just love this school so much," added another student leader.

Albion Knights have plenty of school pride, often showcased on their school show, Knightly News — where students cover stories important to the student body, such as Principal Eric Gardner's dance moves. "We cover everything at school, from spirit weeks, and we like to do funny competitions too," said one digital literacy student.

We were probably all late to class once or twice growing up, but at Albion Middle School, if you're running late, you might see Principal Gardner and other administrators rolling down the hallway on tricycles with shark hats to encourage students to arrive at class on time.

Besides, who would want to miss out on the learning and creativity inside these classrooms? In Ceramics 2, students showed off clay coil bowls in class, and in Symphonic Band, we got to see how instruments bring students together.

"I like creating things, it's just so fun to mold clay and stuff," said one Ceramics 2 student. "I play the trumpet, and I guess the fun part is just the friends you make," said a Symphonic Band student.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union joined FOX 13 News to surprise two Albion science teachers with a $250 donation to support their classrooms.

"We're so excited to get this year rolling. Everything we do, we want to give back to these teachers, the impact they make in the classrooms, and their communities. It really aligns strategically with what we're doing as an organization," said Granite Credit Union Director of Marketing, Spencer Carver.

This week's recipients, Mrs. Evert and Miss Thompson, said they're going to use the money to help buy spectrometers for science students. "Super appreciate that a lot because we have lots of dreams and aspirations but can't afford it, so this is really helpful, thank you so much," said Miss Thompson.

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form here.