This Utah bakery boasts some of the 'gooiest' cinnamon rolls around

MILLCREEK, Utah — At a bakery in Millcreek, you'll find what people call "the gooiest cinnamon roll" in Utah.

Meet the Dough Lady. Amy Lund began making cinnamon rolls in her townhome kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic while working her corporate job. She started by selling frozen dough online and delivering it across town.

"I was always disappointed with a cinnamon roll; they're always dry, they don't have enough filling in it, and I kind of thought I think I can do this better," Lund said.

And she did — winning multiple Best of Utah awards and a social media fanbase that swears her cinnamon rolls really are the best. The secret to their gooey rolls? Heavy whipping cream is poured right on top before baking.

She's since outgrown her townhome kitchen and now has a storefront in Millcreek, where her husband, Eric, and their team bake more than a thousand cinnamon rolls every day.

"When we started out, I think I had grand visions of what it could be; it's far surpassed that both of us do this full time, which is just wild to me," Eric said.

While Amy may be The Dough Lady, she says this business wouldn't exist without her husband.

"I hope people know behind the dough lady, there is the most supportive partner in the whole entire world," Amy said.

"I am so proud of how much grit and determination Amy has to be able to go through the ups and downs because there are so many highs and lows, so many sleepless nights," Eric added.

Sleepless nights that are all worth it when the community gets a taste of Utah's "gooiest cinnamon roll."

"It's because of the community that we're even able to keep our doors open; it's people coming every day, every single person that's purchased cinnamon rolls has had an impact on this business," Amy said.

If you'd like to visit The Dough Lady, they are open Wednesday through Sunday at 3362 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, Utah.