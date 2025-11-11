Flight canceled during shutdown? Here's how to claim refunds and minimize travel headaches

SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing government shutdown continues to create travel headaches, with flight cancellations stacking up due to staffing shortages at TSA and air traffic control centers. But travel experts say people still have rights when their flights get canceled, even during a shutdown.

Xander Swain experienced this firsthand while traveling to Salt Lake City for work, when his Delta flight from Orange County was canceled. "It was a nightmare," Swain told FOX 13 News on Monday. "Pretty frustrating."

Swain says he arrived on time at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County for his flight to Salt Lake City, only to find out all Delta flights were canceled, including his. He said he managed to catch a Southwest flight but still faced delays — his flight was set to land around 9 p.m., but he didn't arrive until about 3 a.m.

"Thanksgiving week, I have to travel somewhere, and I am a little worried about that," Swain said.

Flyers Rights

Andrew Appelbaum, a counsel with nonprofit FlyersRights, said the rules haven't changed despite the shutdown.

"If your flight is canceled for any reason at all, you're entitled to a full refund and a prompt refund," Appelbaum said. "This was the case before the shutdown and it's the case during the shutdown."

He says that includes flights canceled at the airport or changed by more than three hours. However, U.S. airlines are not required to provide additional cash compensation for shutdown-related cancellations or delays.

Tips to avoid delays

Appelbaum suggests booking morning, nonstop flights to reduce the risk of delays cascading through the day. "Morning flights are far less likely to be delayed and far less likely to have significant delays," Appelbaum said.

He says if your flight is canceled and you don't get a refund right away, call your airline for one. You can also contact the FlyersRights hotline at 877-Flyer6 for help.

If you want to monitor TSA wait times or need more information, visit slcairport.com