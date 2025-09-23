From trash to tech: Salt Lake City group gives old devices new purpose

SALT LAKE CITY — Old laptops and devices that might otherwise end up in the trash are getting a second life — and so are the people who receive them.

Inside a small Salt Lake City workshop, at 50 North 600 West, stacks of computers wait for a second chance. The workshop is run by TechCharities, a nonprofit dedicated to closing technology gaps.

They collect donated laptops, desktops, and other electronics, and they refurbish them and pass them along to families who need them. "I think we all feel like to be connected is really critical nowadays," said Dennis Lifferth, President of TechCharities.

Lifferth says many of the people who walk through their doors have never used a laptop before. Some are out of work, others recently released from prison — all looking for a fresh start.

Most of the volunteers at TechCharities are retired. They spend their days fixing desktops and laptops, then teaching people the basics: how to turn a computer on, connect to the internet, and even set up an email account.

Lifferth says they keep costs low for families. A desktop that includes a keyboard and mouse starts at around $35, while laptops start at $60. For families who cannot afford it, grant money helps cover the cost.

"It's just a pleasure to be able to make some small contribution in the lives of others who are trying to accomplish their goals," Lifferth said.

Utah's Digital Gaps

According to CAP Utah, nearly 2% of households in Utah don't have a computer at all, and more than 15% aren't online. That leaves tens of thousands of families — and nearly 79,000 students statewide — without the digital access they need to keep up with school.

"Having a device is not enough, the device has to be operational," said Ze Min Xiao, president of The Center for Economic Opportunity and Belonging. "A lot of our communities have access to phones but try doing your homework on your phone."

Zen Min Xiao says cost, access, and skills are the biggest barriers — many households can't afford devices or high-speed internet, and others have never been taught how to navigate the online world.

“I think there’s a lot of misperceptions out there that, 'Oh yeah, everyone should have an email, everyone should know how to use Microsoft Word, everyone should know those basic things. The fact is that they don’t because life happens and technology advances," Zen Min Xiao explained.

On Tuesday, Sofia Greyson, a resident from Pleasant Grove, picked up Chromebooks for her preschoolers and a computer for her 20-year-old daughter, who's at home with a disability and wants to start working from home.

"I was struggling," Greyson said. "I Just didn't have the means without this program to get technology for each of these individual cases, and for each case, it means something significant."

The nonprofit partners with agencies like Utah Department of Workforce Services, Catholic Community Services of Utah, The Community Opportunity Center, and the Asian Association of Utah to identify families in need of reliable technology. TechCharities accepts donations of laptops, desktops, and other electronics.