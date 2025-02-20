Watch Now
How a local Utah radio station is featuring black artists for Black History Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Music discovery and community connection are the mottos of Utah radio station KRCL. As we continue to observe Black History Month, FOX 13 has visited one of the few remaining listener-supported radio stations in the country.

The radio station is every day in February, and every Friday year-round, featuring a black recording artist. The initiative is the brainchild of DJ EBay Hamilton, an African American man who started volunteering at the station more than 3 decades ago when he was just 14.

FOX 13 News' Scott McKane and photojournalist Eric Brown recently sat with EBay during one of his shows to learn more about the work he is doing to celebrate artists.

