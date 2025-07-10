Wildflower wonders in Utah: Where to see the best blooms this season

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been outside lately, you’ve probably noticed — Utah’s wildflowers are putting on a show. “Witnessing the change of seasons up here is so miraculous,” Lexi Dowdall, spokesperson for Alta Ski Area.

Wildflowers are plants that grow naturally in the wild, which means they don’t need to be intentionally planted or cultivated by people. No wonder so many people love them.

“There’s no shortage of incredible spots to see wildflowers here in Utah,” Dowdall said.

It’s true, there are plenty of spots to catch the bloom. You can enjoy these wildflowers up until early September, but peak season is mid-July to early August. Check out these spots:

Albion Basin at Little Cottonwood Canyon

Mid-July to early August

The Alpine Pond Trail at Cedar Breaks National Monument

July

Tony Grove Lake at Logan Canyon

Mid to late summer

Silver Lake Loop at Big Cottonwood Canyon

Mid-July to late August

Cecret Lake at Little Cottonwood Canyon

Late July to early August





Catch more wildflowers at the Wasatch Wildflower Festival on these dates:

July 12 - Brighton Resort

July 13 - Solitude Mountain Resort

July 19 - Snowbird Resort

July 20 - Alta Ski Area

In Utah, wildflowers can bloom anytime between March and September, depending on elevation and temperature. They're also vital to Utah's ecosystem. “Not only are the flowers an important food source for pollinators, but they’re also relied upon by small mammals,” Dowdall said.

Before you come out to see them, Dowdall said she needs the community’s help with protecting them. If you’re going to Albion Basin, keep an eye out for designated pullouts where you can crouch down for photos.

“It’s important not to pick them,” she said. "It’s important to remain on established trails. Stay on hardened surfaces, don’t go out trampling the wildflowers. Let’s work together to protect them."