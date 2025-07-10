Ogden's iconic Topper Bakery resurfaces 4 years after devastating fire

OGDEN, Utah — A landmark Ogden business has finally reopened nearly 4 years after a fire gutted Topper Bakery on Monroe Boulevard in Ogden.

Even though the bakery is only open part-time currently, it is a welcome sight for longtime customers like Joe Hadley. "Oh, it’s fantastic, we really missed it. It’s an iconic store for Ogden, and we have just really missed it since it burned down.”

FOX 13 News was there the morning after the fire in August 2021, and the building was initially thought to be a total loss. Making this reopening something no one was certain would ever happen, including third-generation owner and baker Lance DeRyke. “Finally! It took almost a year just to get started.”

The family was skeptical they would ever be able to reopen, but after careful consideration and pondering the questions, could we and should we reopen a business that had been open since 1939?

According to Valeen DeRyke, the bakery's 2nd generation owner, the Ogden community gave them a resounding answer. “You are a stalwart, staple of the community! And everybody loves your goods, and we will definitely be here for you!”

Longtime customers like Susan Bullough say coming back to the historic bakery is a welcome sight. "“It’s wonderful, it’s exciting, it makes me feel young again,” Bullough laughed.

Valeen DeRyke says reactions from the customers have reaffirmed the family's decision and all the hard work it took to reopen. “That is so heartwarming, I tell you! It’s just amazing, this community, Ogden, has been right there with us through thick and thin.”

Topper Bakery is only open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., so if you wanna get your donuts, brownies, and pastries, that’s the time to come. But they do plan on a full reopening very soon.