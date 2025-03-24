How a non-profit is working to keep Utah kids fed over spring break

SALT LAKE CITY — A non-profit is working to fight food insecurity and is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year. “For the Kids” provides weekend packs of food for hundreds of children.

The packs are provided to students who rely on free school meals during the week. “I founded For the Kids 13 years ago because I was an underprivileged child,” said Minda Zoloth. “I consistently didn’t know where my next meal would come from.”

With spring break rapidly approaching, For the Kids is providing the children they serve with enough food to last 10 days - the entire length of the break from school. “The need is so great,” Zoloth said. “In fact, the amount of kids we serve isn’t even close to enough.”

The organization relies on volunteers and donations. “We could not do what we do and support all these children without all these names here,” Zoloth said as she referenced a wall filled with names of individuals who give time, food, or financial resources.

As the need continues to grow for services like For the Kids, Zoloth hopes people can spare a little time or a few extra food items that will make a big difference for some of the most cherished members of the community. “I am deeply rooted and compassionate about children,” she said. “They are our future and we have to make sure they are taken care of and that we try to help break the cycle.”

