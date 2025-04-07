How a Salt Lake soccer legend is helping get more kids involved in the sport

SALT LAKE CITY — A Real Salt Lake legend is providing a big assist to those living in Salt Lake City’s Central Ninth neighborhood. And it all happened because Nick Rimando saw a story on FOX 13 about efforts to clean up an underpass that had been neglected for years.

Last fall, we showed our viewers how leaders in the central ninth community were cleaning up the Mead Avenue underpass, hoping to make it a safe, community gathering spot.

Retired Real Salt Lake goalie Nick Rimando saw that story and contacted the central ninth leaders, asking how he could help. As a result, the sound of soccer balls will soon be echoing in the underpass.

Nick Rimando holds multiple major league soccer records, including most wins, shutouts, and matches played. He also back stopped Real Salt Lake to the MLS cup and was named MVP of the match.

“Soccer gave me so much in my life and now it’s about giving back,” Rimando explained.

Rimando hung up his cleats in 2019 but this Southern California native decided to stay put in his adopted hometown. “This is my city, I wanted to still be in it," Rimando stated.

"I wanted to still be in the community, and if I have this platform, I want to use it in a good way.”

So when he saw a FOX 13 News story about how central ninth community leaders were cleaning up the Mead Avenue underpass, this goalie decided to go on the offensive.

Doug Flagler, Chair of the Central Ninth Community Council, says the call was a pleasant surprise, “Yeah, we were really shocked when Nick reached out to us on social media and was like; ‘Hey, I saw what you guys are doing on the underpass and I’d love to be a part of it!”

Rimando and his Rise Athletic Foundation got right to work.

The Salt Lake City Council community reinvestment agency is allocating $50,000 to the underpass project. Part of that will pay for Futsal courts, which is a mini soccer pitch on pavement.

Flagler says it was something the council hadn’t really thought about, “He brought the idea of putting Futsal under here. And we just think it’s a great fit for this space and it’s really helped build some energy to push the project along.”

Nick Rimando was thrilled to be part of it. “To be involved in this project is huge," Rimando expressed. "It’s exciting, it’s something I’m passionate about and to bring soccer to this underpass is going to be a great thing.”

The official underpass celebration happens Tuesday, April 8th, at 6:00 PM. Nick Rimando will be on hand, along with members of the central ninth council and others.

And once the Futsal courts are installed, Nick says he’s gonna be here to kick soccer balls around with kids from the neighborhood.