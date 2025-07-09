How Utah's youngsters are beating the heat with lemonade stands

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s nothing more refreshing than lemonade on a hot summer day. And some kids running lemonade stands across Utah couldn’t agree more.

Lemonade stands have been popping up in Utah — in Rose Park, some in Bountiful, and in Ogden. So, FOX 13 set out to meet some of the kids behind them. “Lemonade is perfect for a hot summer day,” 8-year-old Danna Zuelli said behind her stand in Rose Park.

Zuelli runs her lemonade stand three times a week at 1158 N. Capistrano Drive. She sells regular lemonade, but her specialty is her strawberry lemonade and mini pancakes.

She said the idea to start her stand came to mind three weeks ago after watching her mom make lemonade for her little sister’s birthday party. “That got me thinking, I woke up in the middle of the night, walking around saying, ‘Should I make lemonade?’” Zuelli said. She said she makes a few hundred each day and wants to buy a lemonade truck and sell at Lagoon Amusement Park someday.

This isn’t the only lemonade stand that’s popped up in Utah this summer. A pair of cousins in Bountiful started their first-ever lemonade stand this summer, and they say they’re learning more than just how to whip up a delicious drink.

“Come get your cold lemonade!” the duo shouted behind their stand.

Watch: Meet the young entrepreneurs behind Utah's popular lemonade stands

Meet the young entrepreneurs behind Utah's popular lemonade stands

Cousins Alexandra Cruz and Harmony Swanson have sold lemonade and home-baked cookies four times a week in Bountiful over the last month. Cruz said she first tried a lemonade stand with her mom and was surprised by how well it did. That’s when she and her cousin decided to team up.

Along the way, Cruz discovered a love for baking, so they added cookies to the mix. “She was the one that was like, ‘We should sell these at our lemonade stand,’ Cruz said. “And I was like, ‘Wait, why is that kind of smart?’”

Cruz said they’ve made over $300 in lemonade and cookie sales over the past few weeks. “Learning how to manage our own money, getting our own money, it’s good we’re learning early,” Cruz said.

As the temperatures rise outside, these two plan to keep turning lemons into lemonade.

You can find Cruz and Swanson’s lemonade stand at 400 E. 1200 N. in Bountiful. For Zuelli’s lemonade stand, head to 1158 N. Capistrano Drive in Rose Park.