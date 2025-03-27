How not finding the right winter apparel led one woman to make her own

SALT LAKE CITY — Maria Baker says there’s a very simple reason why she started her own winter clothing and apparel company. “I want something that fits me better, I kept ripping my pants!

I kept getting really frustrated because I’m tall and there would be ankle freezes on me and the more and more I talked to women the problem was still there.”

That frustration turned into the winter outdoor clothing line for women, “Nobody’s Princess.” And next year a skier with ties to Utah will be wearing “Nobody’s Princess” at the 2026 Winter Olympic games.

Baker is from Australia and began snowboarding nearly a decade ago but says the clothing never fit right. After testing an idea on Kickstarter, she started designing her own winter apparel.

The idea caught on and eventually led to her sponsoring half pipe skier Jeanee Crane-Mauzy. She was raised in Utah but has French, dual citizenship.

The Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu is asking Jeanee to represent them at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy. And she’ll be wearing Maria’s apparel at the games, her uniform and technical clothing.

Maria Baker says she is humbled and honored. “Yes, it should be something you want to design and fits you well and makes you feel amazing when you’re out there competing!

It just seems so natural," Baker stated. "So it was a really great partnership and I’m super excited to have her on the team as my first, sponsored athlete, really. It’s insane, I’m so…I cried in the car after we had our meeting, that’s for sure.”

Maria is now getting some help introducing her clothing line in Utah from Solitude Resort, "It’s been a challenge to find a gear that fits, that’s comfortable, that keeps you warm," explained Andria Huskinson of Solitude Resort. "So yeah, I was super excited when I met Maria and I just wanna get it out there and tell all these women.”

Andria is a lifelong skier and has worked at ski resorts for years. She says “Nobody’s Princess” can be a game changer for some women who have been searching for the right winter sports fit.

Maria says she’s on basically every social media platform, but if you want to know more about this female-owned business, a great place to start is the website here.