How the University of Utah helped one man start his own business

SALT LAKE CITY — Marlon Lindsay has an extensive history in education and is passionate that U.S. students need to know more about STEM studies; science, technology, engineering, and math. He had an idea how to do that and the Masters of Business Creation faculty and the University of Utah helped him formulate that idea and turn it into a business.

Marlon Lindsay is now the founder and CEO of 21st Century Ed. "So there's still only a few, black founders in this space that's moving the needle on technology and then specifically education," Lindsay explained.

His website is now helping schools and communities everywhere improve how they teach STEM topics and prepare students for the careers and challenges of the future.

Lindsay is aware that a person of color like himself might not have been able to turn his idea into a business in the past. He told Scott McKane, "... there's a history here that wouldn't allow us, allow me to be in a space to be having this crucial impact on education. Our founding system to prepare young people to thrive in a world that's getting so complicated and so sophisticated with technology."

Paul Brown runs the Masters of Business Creation program for the Eccles school of business at University of Utah. He is extremely proud of the hard work put in by students like Marlon. "He kind of came to us and said; 'Hey, I really know STEM education, I know the problem, I have a solution, help me be a great business person and build a company that can scale and can make a difference and be sustainable.' And that's kind of a perfect fit for our MBC program."

Marlon Lindsay is also the co-author of a book series about STEM education. They are released the Utah edition of his book on March 20th at the Catalyst Center in Davis County.