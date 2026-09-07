Kearns distributes lightbulbs to brighten streets, reduce crime

KEARNS, Ut. — Kearns is distributing free energy-efficient lightbulbs to residents as part of a city-led effort to improve street lighting and reduce crime after dark.

The bulbs turn on automatically at dusk, and the city is mapping every new light installed across the community. The initiative comes after residents told city leaders that Kearns is too dark.

"I refuse to look out of our window at night. It looks scary, you have that feeling you don't want someone popping up at your window," Chloee Goold explained.

Andee Doty, Goold's older sister, said the darkness affects daily life in their neighborhood near West Highwood Drive.

"We don't really get trick or treaters," Doty said. "I'll still have candy in my bowl."

Doty also raised concerns about safety for young kids in their Kearns neighborhood

Susan Willis, a Kearns resident of 22 years, said lighting can be a direct deterrent to crime.

"Having a little bit of light out for the cars on the street... If it's dark, it gives people the opportunity to break in. If there's a little light, that makes a difference," Willis said.

Mayor Jesse Valdez said the lighting program is part of a broader push to make neighborhoods safer.

"How can we be proactive not only in lighting up our streets... but how do we get rid of the violence... the things happening in our neighborhoods that shouldn't be happening at night time," Valdez said.

"If we want to fix crime, we need to fix the lighting in our streets," Valdez said.

The free bulbs are available to all Kearns residents. Residents can contact the Kearns Community Committee to find out where to pick one up.

The city also has a survey where residents can give feedback about lighting in their neighborhood. Valdez says that feedback will be part of a town hall discussion that will be held in the coming months.

