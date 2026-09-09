Kearns Flamenco group raises money for inclusive dance classes for kids and adults

KEARNS — A Kearns-based Flamenco group is taking its passion for dance to the stage this weekend to raise money for inclusive classes.

Utah Flamenco Gypsy Fire will perform at the Utah Flamenco Summer Fest this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Millcreek Common Plaza. Money raised will go toward classes and outfits for those who can't afford them, as well as those with dyslexia, ADHD, autism, early-stage Alzheimer's, and limited motor skills.

Founder James Rockefeller started the group in Kearns after realizing there weren't many Flamenco groups in his community. So, he converted his living room into a dance studio, bringing the art form closer to home.

"It's one way of expressing your emotions; you express yourself, your happiness, the love that you have for the other person, even the bottled-up anger," Rockefeller said.

Flamenco is an expressive art form mainly from Andalusia in Southern Spain. Flamenco can communicate grief, joy, desire, defiance, or celebration. The dance features proud postures, expressive arms and hands, intricate rhythmic footwork and heelwork.

Dancer Glenda Claro described what the art form means to her.

"It's the movement, the power of the woman especially, the love, the passion, the fire," Claro said.

Dancer Belem Cartier said the group's mission goes beyond their performance.

"It's important for us to share the culture with everyone, not just with able people but people with all abilities," Cartier said.

The festival is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Millcreek Common Plaza.

"Flamenco is for everybody," Rockefeller said.

