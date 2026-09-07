Magna residents react to investigative report on Mayor Mick Sudbury'

MAGNA — Following a FOX 13 investigation into Magna Mayor Mick Sudbury, residents are speaking out about the findings, which detail allegations of unprofessional conduct, improper use of authority, and retaliation.

The report describes confrontations with city employees, including one in which the investigator found Sudbury got angry at an employee, told that person they had no business questioning him, and told that person to go into an office and cry.

The investigation also found Sudbury ordered employees not to speak to certain individuals, including members of the city council.

The report further describes Sudbury's interactions with the Unified Police Department, including allegations that he threatened officers' jobs and cursed at them when they did not do what he wanted.

Magna resident Douglas Forney, who has lived in the community for 24 years, said the findings did not come as a surprise.

"It doesn't surprise me. I don't think he understands all the duties of being a mayor. This is my opinion, he's a good ole' boy and grew up in this town. He's trying to please people and not considering the rules," Forney said.

Fellow Magna resident Scott Taylor, who has also lived in the area for 24 years and said he has known Mayor Sudbury for several years, said he had a different reaction.

"I was pretty surprised because he's always seemed to be an honest, up front type of guy. He's always treated me with respect, respected my wishes and answered my questions," Taylor said.

Taylor said he believes those involved owe the public an explanation.

"The Mayor and everyone else involved needs to come forward and explain themselves and tell the citizens what the truth is behind these issues," Taylor said.

Mayor Sudbury declined an interview with Fox 13 News but shared a statement. The Magna city manager and City Council declined to comment.

"All the allegations, they need to address them. Put this thing to rest one way or another," Forney said.

