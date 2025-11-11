Meals for Military event honors those who serve and their families

ROY, Utah — It was an emotional yet uplifting morning for many military families in Roy on Tuesday as hundreds gathered for Operation Homefront's Meals for Military event.

Jackie Williams fought back tears as volunteers filled her car with more than $400 worth of groceries.

"It's just amazing what the community is doing for our military service members and their families," Williams said.

Williams' husband serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and says being a military spouse often comes with sacrifices.

"It's very difficult," she shared. "You have to make choices you wouldn't normally make. He's leaving for five months, and that leaves me being alone for that long."

Through Operation Homefront's Meals for Military initiative, 250 pre-registered military families receive free bags of groceries — all thanks to the community and partners like Kent's Market in Roy and Black Rifle Coffee Company.

For Kent's Market Vice President of Marketing, Kati Calhoun, the event hits close to home.

"My husband served for 22 years, so I'm a proud military spouse," Calhoun said. "We live in the communities that we do and have the freedoms that we have because of our military members and veterans."

In addition to the Meals for Military Event with Operation Homefront, Kent's Market has also been running its Stuff the Truck campaign, where customers can donate food that's distributed to local military food pantries.

Jon Fawson, President and CEO of Kent's Market, shared how this year, they're filling four military pantries across the state.

"We believe in supporting our local communities, especially those who protect our freedoms every day," said Fawson.

For families like Jackie's, the support is more than appreciated.

"We couldn't do this if it wasn't for them," she explained, "they make the sacrifices every day so we can have the life that we live."

CLICK HERE to learn more about Operation Homefront and their work for military families and veterans.