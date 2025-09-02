‘Nowhere but the fair’: The Utah State Fair kicks off this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Lights from different kinds of rollercoasters glimmer inside the Utah State Fairpark. The lights are growing minute by minute as the team continues to put together all the attractions for this year’s Utah State Fair.

The fair opens on Thursday and continues through Sept. 14.

In 2024, 300,967 people came to the fair. Nikki Claeys, the deputy executive director of the Utah State Fairpark, said it’s going to be a busy fair season.

“We’re expecting that or more this year,” she said. “It’s the best place for people to come and celebrate everything Utah.”

Larry Mullenax, the executive director of the Utah State Fairpark, said the influx of visitors helps the local economy as visitors come to the park and support local.

“There’s 300 separate individual businesses that will be here in the fair and participating in it,” he said. “They are huge contributors to our economy.”

Dozens of white booths are lined up, ready for local businesses to set up shop and connect with other Utahns. Claeys said they start planning for this event right after the last one.

“We start planning for this fair starting in November,” she said. “So we have a team that looks at the last year and starts planning for this year.”

Utahns can buy tickets at the door or online.