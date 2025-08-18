Tina Giuliano joined FOX 13 News as a multimedia journalist in August 2025.

Tina comes to the Beehive State from her station in Tucson, Arizona, where she was a weekend news and weather anchor. While in Arizona, Tina reported on stories and produced shows in which she appeared during the week. She spent almost two years on the morning show, Good Morning Tucson, connecting with several communities in the area, with stories focusing on affordable housing, homelessness and landlord-tenant disputes.

Tina graduated from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in 2021, completing eight internships, reporting on Capitol Hill during the 2020 election and working as an editor at the school paper, The State Press.

While a native Arizonan, Tina's family is from Italy. When she isn't reporting, she is usually rock climbing, kayaking, hiking, playing some pick-up soccer or hanging out with her friends and family.