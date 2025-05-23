One person dead following incident involving Unified Police Department officers

MIDVALE, Utah — One person is dead following an incident involving Unified Police Department officers in Midvale. The name of the deceased hasn't been released by police.

According to the Unified Police Department, at 2:22 a.m. this morning, their officers were called to reports of an armed robbery near 165 West and 7200 South.

While officers were responding, they say an altercation happened, which resulted in the death. FOX 13 News can report that at least one officer with the Unified Police Department fired their weapon.

Police add that a knife was recovered at the scene.

Due to the death, the Officer Involved Protocol was initiated and will be investigated by the West Valley Police Department.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.