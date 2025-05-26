Over a dozen Utah students receive appointments to service academies, here's what they say guided them

SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty-one Utahns recently received appointments to United States service academies. Each of the young men and women completed a rigorous application process that included interviews with elected officials.

Two of the appointees hail from Copper Hills High School in West Jordan. Asher Bowcutt and Zoe Hein will soon be on their way to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

FOX13’s John Franchi asked the students why they are choosing a life of military service. “Because I love the country. I just feel very patriotic,” Bowcutt said. “Keeping the people at home nice and safe. I feel the people at home deserve to have the same experience as a kid growing up that I did, so I’d like to protect that.”

Hein pointed to her family’s long history of service as the reason for her decision. “My dad, uncle, and brother – they have all been in the military, and my brother just recently joined, and I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” she said. “I don’t like boats, so that's why I didn’t go Navy.”

Both Zoe and Asher plan to join the Army’s track & field team.

Utah’s 21 service academy appointees were recognized by Sen. Mike Lee in the Congressional Record. His remarks can be found here.