Provo fire and police face off in Red Cross 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive

PROVO, Utah — A competition is set to brew in Provo between the fire and police departments in the American Red Cross Battle of the Badges Blood Drive competition.

It’s the first time this competition will be in Provo. On Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., people can come to the Provo City Library to donate blood and choose either the fire department or the police department.

Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Central and Southern Utah, said it’s a way for the community to support a good cause and engage with first responders. “We’ve got our police officers and firefighters here all in support of collecting blood for those that need it,” Donner said.

Donner said there’s a huge, constant need for blood and a drive like this will help maintain a stable blood supply. “The need is constant,” he said. “Every single day our hospitals and patients there need blood to stay alive. So we collect blood every single day in the state of Utah to make sure that need is met. And this event just makes it more fun and engaging with our emergency services.”

Appointments for community members are available and can be made on the Red Cross’s app or on their website, using the “provobloodbattle” sponsor code.