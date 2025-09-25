Rising food prices and tight budgets force changes in Utah's family-owned restaurants

DRAPER, Utah — Local restaurants across Utah are feeling the pressure as inflation drives up costs and families cut back on dining out.

At Salazar's Cafe in Millcreek, 83-year-old owner Ida Salazar has been serving home-style Mexican food since 1982. She says the pandemic nearly closed her doors and that inflation has forced her to raise prices. "I've had to increase prices because now the food is very expensive," she said. "I'm struggling financially right now. This is why I cannot hire anybody."

In Draper, Pier 49 Pizza, a family-owned business, announced on Tuesday on Facebook that they were closing their doors and looking to move into another building.

"After 30+ wonderful years in Draper, our family business has lost its lease. This is a bittersweet moment, but we're not giving up," the Facebook post said. "We're working hard to move into a new building so we can continue everything that makes Pier 49 special — our fresh sourdough pizza, our bingo nights, and the many memories we've shared with all of you."

FOX 13 News reached out to co-owner Brad Klein, but he wasn't immediately available for an interview.

Terry Bailey, who's a real estate agent in Orem, says Salazar's story reflects a statewide trend. He says incomes haven't kept pace with inflation, while housing and utility bills consume a larger portion of family budgets.

"Money has gotten a lot tighter; we really haven't seen income go up with inflation," Bailey explained. "In nature, you either adapt, migrate, or die. I think we're definitely in a situation where you either adapt, migrate, or die. Whether that adaption is learning how to use AI and learning how to implement that in your business or other's businesses."

For Salazar, she says that looks like adding to her menu, looking for help with social media and advertisements, and hoping to hire more people to help. "I'm just happy that I'm still here," Salazar said. "This is what keeps me going."