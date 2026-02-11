Romance scammers target 11 million older adults, using AI to steal money

SALT LAKE CITY — According to the AARP Fraud Watch Network, nearly 1 in 10 adults over the age of 50 have been targeted by online romance scams, with 11 million older adults falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.

The scammers ask for money or pressure victims to invest in cryptocurrency, and research shows that 1 in 6 people either know someone who has had money stolen or have been victimized themselves.

US Attorney Melissa Holyoak explained that these fraudsters specifically target older Americans through various digital platforms, including dating apps, social media, and even text messaging apps with fake wrong number scenarios.

"These fraudsters target older Americans, usually on an app, on a social media app, on a dating app, sometimes even just on a text messaging app like a wrong number, and they try and start a connection there and they build trust," Holyoak said. "They take a lot of time to try and build trust over time."

The scammers employ a technique called "love bombing," becoming overly affectionate quickly to create what appears to be a genuine romantic relationship. However, modern technology has made these schemes even more sophisticated. "They're very good at what they do, and we also are seeing that they're using artificial intelligence to just supercharge this, to tailor the conversations to that person using information from their social media profiles," Holyoak said.

The fraudsters can pose as military personnel stationed overseas or individuals working on international projects, creating a geographic disconnect that explains why they cannot meet in person. This distance becomes a crucial element in maintaining the deception.

The ultimate goal is always financial gain. Scammers typically start with small requests, claiming emergencies or family situations require immediate financial assistance. They may also present fake investment opportunities, framing them as ways to build a shared future together.

"The end goal is money, money, money, money," Holyoak said. "Sometimes they'll even try and get folks to invest. It's an investment. You're going to make money from this. I'm thinking about you. I'm thinking about our future."

Recognizing these patterns is crucial for prevention. Holyoak emphasized the importance of family and friends discussing these schemes, particularly with older parents who may be newly single or seeking human connection.

Law enforcement does pursue these cases. Holyoak noted that prosecutors recently handled a case involving a $6 million fraud scheme that operated over two years, though recovering stolen money for victims remains challenging.

For those who suspect they may be victims of romance scams, resources are available through the Federal Trade Commission website, which provides information about recognizing fraudulent patterns and reporting procedures.

