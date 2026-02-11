Salt Lake City's first romance-only bookshop celebrates love stories and community

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's first romance-only bookshop is proving that love stories are more than just entertainment — they're building community and changing perceptions about the genre.

Lovebound Library, located at 145 East 900 South just off State Street, has been serving romance readers for two years. Owner Courtney Stookey said the support from the community has exceeded her expectations. "It's been unreal. The support, the community that we founded here, is just unbelievable. Every day I'm just shocked," Stookey said.

The bookshop is part of a larger trend. Since 2020, The New York Times reports romance print sales have doubled, breaking away from outdated stereotypes about the genre.

"Growing up it was so just filled with judgment. People saw you reading romance and you're like, oh, you're not really reading that doesn't really count. Yes it does, it absolutely does," Stookey said.

She emphasized that romance novels offer more than just love stories. "There are so many things you can learn from these novels where it's not just about the love. So many of these books have really heavy storylines of dealing with grief and trauma, and you can fall into these stories and really learn a lot about yourself. And then there are some that are just fun," Stookey said.

At Lovebound Library, creating a judgment-free environment is the top priority. "Here it's never judgment like that's our number one thing. This is a safe space, you come in here, we're never gonna judge you for what you're asking, we just wanna find it for you," Stookey said.

For those curious about exploring romance literature, Stookey has simple advice. "You'll never know if you don't try it," she said.

The bookshop continues to unite people through stories that celebrate love in all its forms, proving there's joy to be found in romance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.