New BYU study finds most young adults aren't dating, and many struggle to start

PROVO, Utah — A new BYU study confirms what many young people are experiencing: most eligible individuals aren't dating, and those who do find it extremely challenging.

The research shows that less than one-third of people aged 22 to 35 are dating regularly, defined as once per month. A large proportion aren't even dating once a year.

Dr. Alan Hawkins, a relationship educator and researcher with the Utah Marriage Commission who helped conduct the study, emphasizes the importance of romantic relationships in personal development. "The richest experiences of life are falling in love, and the most richly painful experiences of life are when those loves don't work out," Hawkins said. "I think those are some of the most core experiences that young adults have."

The research reveals several barriers preventing people from dating. Many don't trust their judgment when choosing a dating partner, lack confidence in their ability to ask someone out, and feel uncertain about sharing feelings during dates.

Survey respondents who don't date frequently report feeling lonely and wanting deeper connections. "We also asked them a series of questions about, are you kind of afraid of commitment? Do you wanna just kind of focus on your career or your education right now? Do you wanna just kind of have fun and travel, and sow your wild oats and that kind of thing until you kind of get that out of your system," Hawkins said.

However, only a small proportion cited these reasons for not dating.

The survey showed many people avoid dating due to the cost of going out. Others say previous bad experiences have made them reluctant to try again.

Hawkins says dealing with rejection is a skill many people aren't willing to develop.

For those wanting to enter the dating scene, Hawkins recommends dating education through Dating Ready, available free to Utahns at utahmarriage.org.

