Salt Lake residents transform I-15 underpass into vibrant public space

SALT LAKE CITY — Underneath I-15’s offramp, construction for the gathering and activity space has begun. The space — called Mead Up public space — will soon become a Central Ninth neighborhood hub.

The space will soon have Futsol courts, a place for dogs, and a general gathering space.

It’s spearheaded by the Central Ninth Community Council in partnership with community donors and the City of Salt Lake.

Doug Flagler, the chair of the council, said the space was unsafe and an eyesore, covered with overgrown weeds. “We want everyone to feel welcome and make this a safe space,” he said. “We’ll see some fencing and trees come up in the next few weeks.”

Elisabeth Osmeloski is the co-owner of Scion Cider, which is just around the corner from the underpass. She was one of the community members who came to clean up the space a few months ago, and she is excited to see the space transform. “It’s just been an ugly space, overgrown with weeds and dirt, so it’s cool to see the community come together for the volunteer work," she said.

Flagler said the project will be in three phases. Phase one will be done by this fall, while phases two and three are expected to be finished by the end of next year. “We’re still in fundraising for the other two phases,” he said. “But we are hopeful that we can accomplish our goals.”