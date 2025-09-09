Three Utah high school seniors honored for courageous dog rescue in house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A trio of best friends and seniors at Copper Hills High School were honored for rescuing two dogs from a burning home.

In late August, two homes were destroyed by a fire in West Jordan. There, three teenagers — Carter Jacobson, Gabriel Hernandez, and Cammerin Inselsberger — sprang into action.

They pounded on the door of the house to see if anyone was home. “We got down there and no one knew who was in the house, so we went in and we saw a couple of dogs,” Jacobson said.

The teens came into the burning house and rescued the family’s two dogs, all caught on the family’s ring camera.

“We got the little one off safely, and we got the big one out safely, but he ran off; thankfully, someone up the street got him,” Hernandez said.

Zera Gonzales and her family have lived in the house for nearly 2 years. She said they were devastated by the fire but grateful for the boys’ quick thinking. “We know that what they did took so much courage, and we know that they are very special and great in our community,” Gonzales said.

On top of the boys’ heroics, they started a GoFundMe for the family and said they were happy they could help. “I’m just grateful that they got the help that they needed,” Inselsberger said.