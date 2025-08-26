Three Utah specialty license plates make national top ten list

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s most recognizable license plates is getting national attention. According to a ranking by Sixt Car Rentals, the “Life Elevated Arches” plate is now listed as the second most popular specialty plate in the country.

For some Utah drivers, license plates are more than just numbers and letters. “It’s a simple way to customize your car. Everybody has them so it’s nice to be slightly different,” Eddie Moore with the Land Cruiser Heritage Museum said. “I like the arches plate because it’s Moab. I enjoy Moab.”

Utah landed three spots in the top 10 list of specialty designs nationwide. State leaders say it’s proof that Utah’s unique scenery and culture stand out. “Things that are unique about Utah rise to the top. People are looking at our state as somewhere they want to go,” Jason Gardner with the Utah Tax Commission said.

The three include the “Arches” plate, which is designed to highlight Southern Utah, the “Skier” plate, which features snowy mountain landscapes, and the “In God We Trust” plate.

This year, the Utah DMV changed the way plates are distributed. Instead of mass-producing dozens of designs, each plate is now made only when it’s ordered and then shipped to local DMV offices. “We’re not sitting on inventory; we’re not making plates that ultimately go to waste. We’re only making it when it’s needed,” Gardner said.

A standard-issue license plate costs $12.50, which includes shipping. Specialty plates come with an extra annual fee, and the money goes directly to support causes and nonprofit organizations across the state.

The newest specialty plate — featuring the Great Salt Lake — was released this month.

“The money for it goes to support sustainability of the Great Salt Lake,” Gardner said.

Plates can be ordered online through the Utah DMV or picked up at a local office. Gardner says another new design is in the works; this one will be tied to a significant event in Utah’s history.