Totally Sconed in American Fork mixes a true Utah classic with a little creativity

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — If you're craving a true Utah classic with a little creativity mixed in, Totally Sconed in American Fork is a stop you'll want to add to your list.

Whether you call it fry bread or a Utah scone, one thing's for sure: it's delicious. Kierra Inman moved to Utah just a few years ago. When she tried a scone for the first time last year, it was love at first bite.

"Back in Wisconsin, we call it a fry bread, but after working with the scone and learning about the heritage of the scone, it is nothing like a fry bread," she said.

Kierra developed a love for making scones and began selling them out of a commissary kitchen, but the demand for this Utah favorite grew quickly, so she and her partner opened Totally Sconed in November, selling everything from honey butter scones to pizza scones, burger scones, and dessert scones!

The store knows that for most Utahns, a scone is more than just a treat; it's a taste of history.

"I feel like if you understand the heritage, the resilience, the gumption behind it you can be proud as a Utah resident," Kierra said.

While honoring the history matters, creativity does too, and Kierra is still experimenting, hoping to give Utahns something new to fall in love with, like a rye scone.

"I'm hoping that I can master that because I really want to put a Reuben on the menu, and I feel like there's no other way unless you have a soda bread or you can get a scone that's more rye tasting."

Totally Sconed in American Fork is open Thursday through Sunday.