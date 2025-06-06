Upcoming Huntsman Sportsfest raises money for cancer research

SALT LAKE CITY — John Maack knows the pace of cancer firsthand — he was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2012.

"Cancer moves fast — we have to move faster," Maack said. "I was diagnosed and treated here at Huntsman [Cancer Institute] in 2012 and 2013."

Maack knew he wanted to give back from the early stages of treatment. During his treatment, he started raising money from his hospital room where he sold t-shirts. In 2013, he participated in his first Huntsman Sportsfest, an annual community fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Institute. At Huntsman Sportsfest, participants can sign up to walk, run, bike, and more. This year's fundraiser is being held on Saturday, June 14. One hundred percent of proceeds go toward helping fund research and improving treatments.

"I'm here talking to you today because of the research and treatments that were developed as a result of cancer research that affects patient outcomes and protocols," Maack said.

"We need to realize how lucky we are to have Huntsman right here," said Dr. Liz Jensen. "We've had many friends and family members that have gotten treatment here, and it just raises awareness for all the amazing work going on here."

Doctors Liz and Randy Jensen ride their bikes during Huntsman Sportsfest every year. Being a neurosurgeon at Huntsman Cancer Institute, Randy gets to see firsthand how the money raised can impact treatments.

"Everything has just expanded and become a lot better, and a lot more accessible for people who maybe otherwise wouldn't have access to world-class cancer care," Jensen said.

Alongside raising money, the event is also a chance to remind those facing cancer that they are not alone.

"It's a really scary thing to go through, and to be able to get together and celebrate the hardships and the journey everyone has gone through is really powerful," said Kristen VanLeeuwen, event coordinator for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

Huntsman Sportsfest is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Registration is open through Sunday, June 8. More information is available HERE.