Utah composer's lush, low-water garden featured in Parade of Gardens

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George composer has proven that desert gardening doesn't have to mean rocks and dirt by creating a thriving, lush garden that uses significantly less water than traditional landscaping.

Jerald Simon, a composer who calls himself a "positive gardener," has transformed his St. George property into a water-efficient oasis that requires watering only one to three times per week, depending on the season. "If you will water one to two times per week, 30 minutes on a drip line, 60 minutes sometimes, that's all you need to do," Simon said.

Simon's garden was recently featured in the Parade of Gardens, an event held jointly by the Washington County Water Conservancy and Conserve Southwest Utah to showcase water-saving landscaping in the desert climate.

Karen Goodfellow with Conserve Southwest Utah said Simon's property demonstrates that water conservation doesn't require sacrificing beauty. "We want to show people that you can have this beauty in this thriving environment and use a lot less water," Goodfellow said.

The garden, which appears to be one of the most water-intensive properties on the block, is actually one of the most water-efficient. Simon uses drip irrigation twice weekly, increasing to three times during the hottest summer weeks and reducing to once every three months in winter.

The lush landscape represents just four years of growth. In one area where Simon removed dying grass three months ago, a thriving garden now flourishes. He attributes his success to creating an ecosystem in his yard that works naturally. "If you allow the plants to do the work for you, it makes your life so much easier," Simon said.

"People ask me about weeding and how much time I spend weeding, and I usually say What are you talking about with weeding because if you have so many flowers, the weeds don't have a chance."

Simon spends at most $100 monthly on water despite maintaining his extensive garden. He also reports cutting his grocery bill in half by growing his own produce, including aromatic basil and other herbs. "When you grow it yourself, it's always better, isn't it? It's not expensive and most people think it can be expensive and it doesn't need to be expensive," Simon said.

"You can actually greatly diminish your water bill."