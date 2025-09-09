Utah designer celebrates color, vintage style, and body positivity in 1330 Design Collective

MILLCREEK, Utah — September is the month of fashion, from runways in New York to here at home, where local designers are showcasing their talent at Millcreek Common for the 1330 Design Collective.

One of those designers is Jacqueline Whitmore; her brand, Chubby Dust Bunny, celebrates all things color and mid-century vintage, while challenging an industry that often leaves plus-sized fashionistas behind.

"I've worked in the vintage industry for the last 10 years, and plus-size is really not accessible, so Chubby Dust Bunny kind of came out of the idea of being able to create sustainable fashion for plus-sized bodies," Whitmore said.

It's this mix of sustainability, creativity, and passion that makes Jacqueline one of the perfect designers for this year's 1330 Design Collective — a platform created by Rebecca Vidales and Kamen Meyer to support the local designer community.

As part of the collective, a group of handpicked designers has their creations on display and for sale in the public market space at Millcreek Common through September 28th.

"Just the talent of each of these designers is amazing," Vidales said. "I've been teaching myself how to sew a little, so I know how hard it is."

"It's important for us to support these vendors to give them a platform they need to grow their small business into something big, and I think sustainable fashion is the best economic way to do that," Meyer added.

The designers are also preparing for their big moment. September 26th will be the 1330 Design Collective Fashion Show, where designers will showcase their best looks. The event is free and open to the public.

"That's what I'm most excited for, I'm designing the pieces right now, and to be able to see them in real life, I know it's going to be a cool experience, and I'm also going to be able to see what all my peers are making," Whitmore said.