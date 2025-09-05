Utah marks 150th anniversary of Catholic education with yearlong events

KEARNS, Utah — Catholic schools in Utah celebrate a huge milestone — 150 years of Catholic education in Utah. They’ll celebrate today with Masses, and throughout the year, they’ll have different activities that connect the community.

The Diocese said their goal this school year is to recognize people who have impacted the schools in any way. They encourage students and staff to nominate others. They’ll share photos and short essays on their social media pages. There will also be a spelling bee and a 150 Acts of Kindness Campaign.

At Kearns- St. Ann Catholic School, they, along with other schools, will be celebrating with Mass today and activities throughout the year. Sister Patrice McGee has been a teacher for over 50 years. Now, she teaches kindergarten, 5th-grade religion, and 8th-grade religion at Kearns-St. Ann.

“I’m thrilled when they get the aha moment and they know how to read and count,” she said.

She’s a part of the Sisters of the Holy Cross, which is the order of sisters that founded the first Catholic School in Utah. “Our sisters came here 150 years ago,” she said. “We were the first group of sisters that came to Utah, and we founded an academy, St. Mary’s Academy.”

She said she’s proud of her sisters and the community in Salt Lake City. Kearns-St. Ann principal Dominique Aragon said they’re excited to celebrate this milestone and show that Catholic school has a lot to offer. “We are building a society where we are building a community and good people in this world, the morals and the kindness — that’s what catholic school does,” she said.