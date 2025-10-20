Family-friendly Festival Transylvania brings magic to Millcreek Gardens

MILLCREEK, Utah — If haunted houses aren't quite your thing, there's a Halloween experience in Millcreek that might be your kind of spooky.

At Festival Transylvania at Millcreek Gardens, families are invited to step into a world of magic and enchantment, where even Dracula is more charming than scary.

"I wanted to respect and honor the innocence of children and provide an alternative somewhere where families can come and disappear into a world of Transylvania," said festival producer Chad Evans.

The idea started years ago in Evans' backyard, and the idea even before that, when he and his families would build small Halloween attractions for friends and neighbors. Now, it's grown into a beloved Millcreek Gardens Halloween tradition where part of the nursery is transformed with sets, storytelling, and characters that make Halloween more magical than spooky.

"Halloween is magical, magical moments, and many people have come here and said, 'This is a tradition, we're coming here,' and that's a real big compliment," said LaRene Bautner, the owner of Millcreek Gardens.

Each year, Evans also introduces a new storyline for families to enjoy, which he hopes leaves families smiling — not scared.

"This year, travelers get to go through Transylvania and discover the ghost of the author of the book magical mysteries of Transylvania," Evans said. "We're emphasizing the value of believing in magic both as a child, and we hope even adults will reconsider the value of believing in magic."

Festival Transylvania takes place at Millcreek Gardens and is open Monday through Saturday nights from through Oct. 30.