Utah Red Cross calls for urgent platelet donations to meet holiday demand

SALT LAKE CITY — During the Labor Day holiday, the American Red Cross of Utah encourages more people to donate blood and platelets.

One of the donors, Scott Sorensen, arrived bright and early on Monday to donate his platelets, which is a two-hour process. “I’ve been doing this since 1978,” Sorensen said. “I do it because it’s the only thing that I have to give back. I have time. I have platelets, and they call me in, and I come and donate.”

The shelf life for platelets is short, so the Red Cross needs more donations in order to maintain the supply. The donation centers are open on Monday, but people can schedule their donations for other times, too.

The donation centers open are:

