Utah soldier returns home to surprise his mom at West Jordan school

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Utah Army National Guard soldier returned home early from deployment overseas and surprised someone special at a school in West Jordan.

When Sgt. Kaleb Ah Loy, deployed since March in Iraq and Syria as part of a special unit with the Utah Army National Guard, came home earlier than expected, his first stop wasn't his house — it was Majestic Elementary Arts Academy to surprise his mom, DeAnn Blackburn.

"This is the first time I'm ever doing something like this," Ah Loy told FOX 13 News on Thursday.

Students at the school were in on the secret as staff coordinated the surprise reunion in the school's hallway. School staff told Blackburn the hallway celebration was for an engagement, but instead, she found herself face-to-face with her son. "Still didn't catch on until somebody said Look over there and then I saw my son walking towards me," Blackburn said through tears.

Ah Loy said his father died when he was young, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings as a single parent. He said she helped guide his brother through college, where he became an Air Force pilot, and supported Ah Loy through high school and his military career.

"She means a lot to me and my family," Ah Loy said.

Their last hug in March before his deployment stayed with him throughout the challenging months overseas.

"She was holding back tears the whole time and told me to be safe," Ah Loy said. "She was proud of me, but at the same time, there was some worry there."

Principal Marianne Johansen said school staff only learned yesterday that Ah Loy was coming home, so they rushed to coordinate the surprise. "I mean, the look on her face was so precious. We love her so much, and it felt really special to be a part of that moment," Johansen said.

For Blackburn, seeing her son safe and sound was the holiday gift she wanted more than anything. "He gives the best hugs, I've missed those," Blackburn said.