Utah's new 2034 Olympic logo receives mixed reviews, local designer defends bold choice

SALT LAKE CITY — The recent release of the Utah 2034 Olympic logo triggered a passionate response, with even the governor chiming in following the logo's unveiling last year.

“I am really grateful that the logo has united Utah. It has really brought people together because everyone seems to not like it,” Gov. Spencer Cox joked at a news conference.

Cox added to what the local organizing committee has also emphasized, that the logo is transitional and in 2029, the official logo for the games will be unveiled.

One of the graphic artists who helped create the logo for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics counts himself a fan of the 2034 design.

“I personally love it,” said Ben Hermel. “I think that I sort of strive for a reaction when it comes to creating work, and I think that's what happened.”

Hermel was not involved in the recent design, but looks back with fond memories on the work done to create the 2002 logo.

“Fantastic for me as a young designer at the time, was just to see how many people had an opinion and were involved,” he said. “Everything from the IOC wants to make sure that what's created aligns really closely with their perception of the games.”

Hermel added that designers are tasked with meeting the expectations set in a design brief, while aiming to create something that athletes will want to wear and also look good on television broadcasts.

When Hermel pitched the 2002 logo, gold medalist Picabo Street spoke up to say she would wear the design. It’s a statement he believes helped his work cross the finish line.

Even two decades later, the Salt Lake 2002 logo remains prominent throughout many areas of the state on street signs, freeway structures, and buildings, which still causes Hermel to feel a sense of pride.

“It's a massive thrill, definitely a highlight of my career,” he shared. “It sort of brings you back to the time where you sat down at a desk, and you were sketching things out.”