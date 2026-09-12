Utah State Fair celebrates 170 years of community, agriculture, and tradition

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fair is celebrating its 170th year at the Utah State Fairpark, drawing families together for rides, food, livestock, and plenty of nostalgia.

This year the state fair runs from September 10-20.

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For 170 years, the fair has been a place to take a break from the everyday and spend a little time together.

Pamela Neely and her son, Wesley, were among those joining in on the fun. Neely, who served in the military, got in for free, and they have been coming to the event since Wesley was 1.

"We do like the sense of community," Neely said.

For the Neely family, the fair is nostalgic.

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"We take him to the animal barn every year, he has pictures from when he was little on this tractor. He couldn't even reach the pedals and now he can. It's gonna be nice for him to look back on," Neely said.

When asked about his favorite thing at the fair, Wesley had a clear answer.

"The face painting!" Wesley said.

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The fair dates back to 1856, before Utah became a state, and it has been held at the Utah State Fairpark since 1902.

Agriculture remains at the heart of the event, with livestock shows, 4-H and FFA programs, competitive exhibits, and hands-on learning experiences. The 65-acre Fairpark also offers plenty of entertainment, including live music, pig races, lumberjack shows, and carnival rides.

Next week attendees can expect some big concerts — Lynyrd Skynyrd, Darius Rucker, and Matchbox 20.

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Mother Trish Layton brought her kids out to see the animals and soak in the experience.

"We've been coming for like the last handful of years. And when they were little, they really liked the hands on the farm activity where you can touch a bunch of farm things," Layton said. "It's been a long summer. They're back in school and we're just having a little fun today."