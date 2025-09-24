West Jordan dance group brings showcase of Colombian culture to New York Hispanic Day Parade

WEST JORDAN, Utah — What started as a small gathering of friends in a West Valley City living room has grown into a dance group sharing Colombian traditions across Utah and beyond.

Carnaval de Barranquilla Utah, based in West Jordan, is bringing the rhythm and energy of Colombia's Caribbean coast to local stages. Now, the group is preparing for one of its biggest opportunities: performing at the Hispanic Day Parade in New York City this October.

"It's a dream come true," said Marilyn Gallardo, one of the group's directors. "We're very excited to represent Colombia out there."

The performances are inspired by the Barranquilla Carnival (Carnaval de Barranquilla) — also known as one of Colombia's biggest celebrations, with roots stretching back to the 19th century. It's the second-largest carnival in the world and brings music, parades, and dances to the city of Barranquilla for four days every year.

For directors Gallardo and Mayra Rincon, both originally from Barranquilla, it's a way to bring a piece of home to their community in Utah. "I was missing that," Rincon said. "We thought, 'we're not in Barranquilla, let's celebrate the carnival here.' That's how everything started."

The group was formed in 2022, beginning with a small group of families who wanted to keep the tradition alive. Since then, they've grown to more than 20 members and have performed across the West.

Rincon says it's about more than just dancing, but about keeping traditions alive. "We have families, the dad, mom, and kids are dancing, and that's amazing," she said. "It's something they're enjoying as a family."

The group launched a GoFundMe to raise money for travel costs so all 22 members can attend in early October. "We're doing it from the bottom of our hearts," Rincon said. "Bringing the culture, sharing with people — that's the point of this group."