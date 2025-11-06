West Jordan high school builds space to help students in crisis stay focused on learning

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah high school builds space to help students in crisis stay focused on learning
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A teen resource center is taking shape at Copper Hills High School in a space near the main entrance where students can go if they are experiencing a crisis, anything from having a bad day to needing help combating difficult life challenges.

“Our students will know that this is a place they can come for help,” said principal Rae Garrison.

The center’s focus will be on students who may be experiencing homelessness or who have unstable living situations. It will have showers, laundry facilities, a pantry and appliances to prepare food.

“If kids are hungry, if kids haven't had their clothes washed, if kids are just even simply having a bad day, it's really hard to focus on their schoolwork,” Garrison said.

The school hopes to finish construction by the start of the spring semester.

Funding for the project is made possible through the state legislature and private philanthropy groups like the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation and the Eccles Foundation.

