Horror fans get Valentine's Day scares at Nightmare on 13th's special Friday the 13th event

SALT LAKE CITY — Horror enthusiasts can celebrate Friday the 13th with a romantic twist as Nightmare on 13th opens for one night only with Valentine's Day-themed scares.

The infamous haunted house will feature its usual frightening attractions but is adding special Valentine's elements for the February 13 event.

Guests can participate in a scavenger hunt to find fake candy hearts hidden throughout the main Nightmare House. Monsters will hand out Valentine's cards to visitors, and themed photo opportunities will be available in the courtyard. Women exiting the haunted house will receive a single black rose.

Phillip Wright from Nightmare on 13th emphasized the event welcomes everyone, not just couples. "A question we've gotten is this is not just for dates, you know, a lot of people are like, oh, this is just for couples and just for Valentine's, right? But it's not. I mean this is for anybody and everybody. Like, yes, we've got a lot of really fun Valentine's Day elements, but it is still classic nightmare, scares and haunts and everybody's welcome to come," Wright said.

The attraction will open for all three Friday the 13th dates occurring in 2026.

"There's actually three Friday the 13th this year. There's one in this month, there's one next month, and then there's one in November. So we are going to be open for all three of those. So for anybody that's like, I don't really want to go because it's Valentine's Day themed for all those people, totally fine because in one month from now we'll be open again for March 13th," Wright said.

Tickets are selling quickly, with the event about halfway sold out as of Thursday afternoon. Guests can save up to $10 by purchasing tickets online using the code "FOX13."

