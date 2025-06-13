What is a Civics Bee? Meet the young participants in Utah's competition

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — ﻿Just about everyone has heard of or taken part in a spelling bee. In fact, our parent company, Scripps Corporation, just sponsored the National Spelling Bee.

But what is a Civics Bee? And when is one taking place here in Utah?

One is happening on Friday, and Sophia Clayton, one of the competitors from Mueller Park Junior High, explains what the civics bee is all about. "A civics bee is a national competition where students get together to learn about civics and how to solve our problems within our community. It's sponsored by the chamber of commerce and features students in grades six through eight to learn about civics and inform themselves.”

For Sohpia's mom, Justina Clayton, learning her daughter was taking part in something like this was pleasantly surprising, and she is very proud. "We encouraged her, I mean, she did most of the research. And when she started talking about the Constitution, things like the Federalist Papers, things like that, I was surprised and excited. My husband attended the competition down in St. George, and when I heard about some of these things, I was excited."

The National Civics Bee Utah State Finals takes place at Westminster University in Vieve Gore Concert Hall Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can find more information on the competition here.