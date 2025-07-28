Adaptive Arena: Where smiles and sports unite all abilities in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — There's nothing but smiles on the court at Adaptive Arena in Bluffdale. "I really like that there are places like this where people like me can go and play," said Adaptive Arena Athlete Adrian Paz.

Paz was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the knees down, but on this court, that's never held him back. "It gets competitive, it's so fun."

Adaptive Arena opened in April 2024. CEO Ashley Guymon says it's a place where kids and families of all abilities can connect through sports. The idea for the arena was sparked by her nephew, who has autism.

Now, Adaptive Arena is getting ready for their biggest event of the year: Battle of the Bases, happening Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., at Summit Academy High School. "Think banana ball, this will be fun, it's a game similar to what the Savannah Bananas play," Guymon said.

"There's a lot of wackiness, a lot of fun things that are going to have to come out that night, and I'm just looking forward to a fun time," said Gabriel Garcia, Utah Community Credit Union Branch Manager and Battle of the Bases announcer.

From raffles to a friendly softball showdown between the cities of Bluffdale and Herriman, where even the mayors take the field, this fundraiser helps keep Adaptive Arena programs free, and the impact extends beyond the field or the court. "We really should support good causes that uplift our community, that make us better, bring us together," said Bluffdale Mayor Natalie Hall.

"It is my favorite thing when I'm out here with the kids and I see them being friends together, asking about each other's weeks, asking when they're going to hang out, and I look into the stands and see parents doing the same thing," Guymon said.

If you'd like to learn more about this week's fundraiser or Adaptive Arena, you can visit their website.