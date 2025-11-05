Trump administration in talks to cut price of popular weight‑loss drugs

The Trump administration is negotiating deals with two major drug companies that could slash prices on popular weight-loss medications.

Sources tell ABC News that Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are in talks to offer their drugs for about $149 a month and have them covered for some Medicare patients.

That would mark a significant drop from current prices as a growing concern regarding rising health care costs is the increased use of expensive weight loss medications. A growing number of patients are utilizing glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs. While these medications have long been covered for treating diabetes, they typically haven't been covered for weight-loss purposes.

These drugs can cost over $1,000 per monthly dose.

Novo Nordisk makes Wegovy, and Eli Lilly produces Zepbound — two of the most sought-after obesity drugs on the market.

An announcement could come as soon as this week if the negotiations are successful.