NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption

The NHL and the Petco Love foundation are partnering to feature dogs up for adoption from shelters or rescue groups representing all 32 teams throughout the league. As part of the "Stanley Pup," 16 puppies representing teams that qualified for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will face off in a friendly competition.

The Stanley Pup will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ June 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Celebrity dog lovers Kristin Chenoweth, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert will make appearances.

“At the NHL, we love supporting great causes and the opportunity to produce a program that finds homes for rescue dogs is so fulfilling," said NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer. "The show promises to be great fun and we can’t wait for our participating puppies Nathan McKibble, Joe Pawvelski, Alexander O-fetch-kin and many more hit our Stanley Pup rink.”

Fans of the puppies will be able to visit Petco Love's website to learn how to adopt the dogs included in the Stanley Pup. The NHL said various breeds will be showcased throughout the program.

“I’m so proud to launch this canine sporting spectacular with the NHL, and so grateful for their passion in supporting adoption. The show is sure to be the biggest night of the year for dog-loving hockey fans,” said producer Michael Levitt. “The cuteness overload is going to be off the charts! I can’t wait to show viewers how special rescue dogs are and how profoundly they enhance our lives when we welcome them into our families.”

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are currently down to four teams: New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. The Rangers lead their best-of-seven series against the Panthers 2-1, while the Oilers and Stars are tied at one in the series. The winners of the two series will meet next month in the Stanley Cup Final.