Mayor Mendenhall to prioritize "affordability, sustainability" for Salt Lake City in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City mayor has announced their priorities in 2024, including plans to develop Glendale Park, launch an electric bike program and further develop the "Green Loop" network.

This announcement follows Mendenhall's re-election for a second term as mayor, saying at the time that homelessness and housing would remain a top priority.

In the announcement, Mendenhall highlighted four priorities:



Livability: Improving the quality of life for all residents in the face of population growth, increasing development, and economic uncertainty

Capital Projects: Addressing key projects that need to be completed in the next 10 years to manage existing and potential community assets

Resiliency: Addressing the critical need for Salt Lake City to constantly strive for environmental and economic resilience to maintain quality of life into the future

Organizational Efficiency and Well-being: Transitioning City processes and operations to meet the expanded need for services that come with exponential growth

“We are at an exciting crossroads in Salt Lake City’s trajectory,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “We are laying a durable foundation for projects like the Green Loop, the Main Street pedestrian promenade, and advancing initiatives that prioritize childcare, affordable housing, and water conservation. I am excited for the work ahead in 2024 that will strengthen the fabric of our City.”

The "Green Loop" network was planned to be a park stretching in the middle of streets in downtown Salt Lake City. For 2024, Mendenhall announced a community engagement plan would be initiated to find a path for the concept to move forward.

Experiments with the project last year included a month-long pop-up park in May 2023.

According to the city, the Green Loop will be developed over the next 5-10 years, with the first segment consisting of the 9-Line Trail. Long-term, the plan "has the potential to create up to 60 acres of forest integrated into 5.5 miles of city streets," the city claims.

The Main Street promenade plan would close downtown Main Street to vehicle traffic completely from South Temple to 400 South and convert it into a pedestrian plaza.

For 2024, Mendenhall announced the pedestrian study would be completed and then identify "the next steps toward improving the motorized and non-motorized experience, activating Main Street businesses and opportunity for all residents and visitors."

Other notable goals in the announcement include plans to develop an entertainment district for professional sports, develop Glendale Park, launch an electric bike incentive program and complete the city's Watershed Management Plan to address "climate, fire and new water quality risks."