Nearly 2,000-pound pumpkin crushes car in spectacular finale to 35-year journey

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you — a nearly 2,000-pound pumpkin just crushed a car in spectacular fashion.

Some eagle-eyed viewers may recognize the vehicle from a FOX 13 News story earlier this year. Millville resident Alan Gebert has been driving his 1991 Geo Metro for nearly 35 years, and his wife's video about his loyalty to the compact coupe went viral.

A man and his car: The story of a Utahn and his trusty Geo Metro

Gebert, who grows giant pumpkins, said he had an idea: if the Metro stopped running, he'd drop one of them onto the car — and that's exactly what he did.

"It's just something that we've talked, me and my wife have talked about for a long time, that this would be the best way for it to go, and it happened, so it's been kind of fun," Gebert said.

Before dropping the pumpkin nearly 14 stories onto his car at Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove, Gebert entered it into the Utah Giant Pumpkin Festival weigh-off, where it came in first place at 1,917 pounds.