New 'Dream Team'? USA basketball unveils 2024 Paris Olympics roster

Team USA has unveiled its men's basketball roster that will represent the red, white and blue at the Paris Olympics this summer. Some are already comparing it to the "Dream Team" that won gold in 1992.

Here's a look at the star-studded group, as well as the NBA team they play for:

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

James and Durant have the most experience of anyone on the team as they will be representing the U.S. for a fourth time. However, it's Durant who is looking to make history as the first basketball player to win a fourth gold medal.

Durant also made the team in 2012, 2016 and 2020, bringing home gold all three times. James, meanwhile, won a bronze medal with Team USA in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012.

Five other players also have previous Olympics experience: Booker, Tatum, Holiday and Adebayo, who won gold for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics; and Davis, who was on the 2012 team that also brought home the gold.

Meanwhile, this will mark the first Olympics appearance for five others on the roster, including Curry — a four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP award winner. But he'll have a close ally with him this summer as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the squad into Paris.

Team USA is looking to win a fifth straight Olympic gold medal, but a tough road lies ahead for a group that could face some of its toughest competition ever. The U.S. will tip off group stage play against Serbia on July 28, followed by a match against South Sudan on July 31.

The knockout phase of the men's tournament is currently slated to begin on Aug. 6 with the gold medal game set for Aug. 10. All of the games will be broadcast by NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

